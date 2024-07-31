Stephens Increases WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $62.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Bacci Arthur 8,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

