Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 163,417 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 101,307 call options.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $16.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,508,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044,965. The stock has a market cap of $743.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

