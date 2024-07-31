StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $304.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

