StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $12.67 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

