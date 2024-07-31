StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of GBR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
