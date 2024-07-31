StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

