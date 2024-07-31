StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

