StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

