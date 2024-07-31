StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.