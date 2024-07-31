StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

