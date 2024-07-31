StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

SQNS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

