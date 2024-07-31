StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.0 %

CREG opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

