StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.76. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

