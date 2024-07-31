StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.76. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
United States Antimony Company Profile
