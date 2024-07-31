Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategic Education Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

