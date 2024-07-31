Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $40,560.93 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.04 or 0.04980440 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00040142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

