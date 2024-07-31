Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

