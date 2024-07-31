Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $674.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,964 shares of company stock valued at $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.