Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.93. The company had a trading volume of 865,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.89 and a 12-month high of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$697.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.02.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

