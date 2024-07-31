SVB Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $68.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

