SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

