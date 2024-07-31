SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Trade Desk by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

