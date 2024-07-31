SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,209 shares of company stock valued at $69,015,793. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $781.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $806.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

