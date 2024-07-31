SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

