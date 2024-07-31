SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VICI opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.