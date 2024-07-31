SVB Wealth LLC Sells 434 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $136,630,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,380.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 95,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

