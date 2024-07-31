Sylebra Capital LLC Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 0.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KE worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of KE by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in KE by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,926,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,949 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,229. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

