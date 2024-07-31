Sylebra Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital LLC cut its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,761 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 1.4% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PDD by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PDD stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.16. 7,812,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,753. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

