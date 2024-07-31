Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 0.9%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $86.56. Approximately 13,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 280,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

