Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 775,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,458. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.