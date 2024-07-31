TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at C$58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.82.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.29.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

