TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.83

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$58.83 and last traded at C$58.80, with a volume of 744626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.29.

TC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.86. The company has a market cap of C$60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 147.69%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

