TD Cowen Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. 21,249,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,586,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

