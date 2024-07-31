TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.