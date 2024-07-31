TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.58.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

