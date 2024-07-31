TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.2 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $6,836,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.