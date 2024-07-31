Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.78. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 18,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $37,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 362,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

