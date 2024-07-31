Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $889-895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.48 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. 1,952,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,387. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

