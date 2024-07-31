TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%.

TGO traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.96. 5,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

