Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.70

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.70, but opened at $62.65. Terex shares last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 89,760 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Terex by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

