Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 280,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,847. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Ternium has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

