Ternium (NYSE:TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Ternium (NYSE:TXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($1.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 280,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,847. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Ternium has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Earnings History for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.