Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.6 %
TEVA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,578. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.
