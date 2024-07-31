Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $65.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,905.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %
TCBI opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
