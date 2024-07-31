Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,245,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

