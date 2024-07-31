Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Lessened by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wayne L. Jones 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

