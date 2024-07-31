The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $201.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 281,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $84,157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 743.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 197,125 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

