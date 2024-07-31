The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:IPG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 14,836,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IPG
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.