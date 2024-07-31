The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 14,836,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

