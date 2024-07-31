The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

MOS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

