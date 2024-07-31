Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
