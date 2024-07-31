Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.8 %

TRI stock opened at C$222.56 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$229.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. In related news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $307,276 over the last 90 days. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.