Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $701.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Thryv has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THRY

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.