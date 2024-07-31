TokenFi (TOKEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.80 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $62.78 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.06199559 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,103,891.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

