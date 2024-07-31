Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.74. 1,444,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,980. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

